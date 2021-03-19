Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.53 ($27.68).

FRA GYC opened at €21.72 ($25.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.68. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

