Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2024 earnings at ($10.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.22) EPS.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Graybug Vision from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $67,131,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $127,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

