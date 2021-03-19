Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 11th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GNRS opened at $9.96 on Friday. Greenrose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenrose Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 7.01% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Greenrose Acquisition Company Profile

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.