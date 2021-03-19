Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

