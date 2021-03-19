Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 74,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,217,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $3,574,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

