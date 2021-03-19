Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Sells $141,778.50 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Stan Klimoff sold 853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $13,221.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 110.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 742,318 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.