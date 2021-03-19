Grin Price Up 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $40.58 million and $7.09 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,779.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.82 or 0.03085820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.18 or 0.00345672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.54 or 0.00914515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00391960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00365320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.67 or 0.00251226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,216,460 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

