GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $114.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.65. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 40.4% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 558,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 120.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 144,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 421.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

