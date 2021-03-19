Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.