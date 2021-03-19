Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $42,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

