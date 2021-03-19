HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $128.91 on Major Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $128.91 or 0.00219031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.23 or 0.00452359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00065599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00140213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00665020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00077074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars.

