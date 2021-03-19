Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.83 ($1.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 158.30 ($2.07) on Friday. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.70 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -316.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

