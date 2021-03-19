HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

HCI opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $636.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HCI Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HCI Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

