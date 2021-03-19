Head-To-Head Comparison: Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cardax alerts:

This table compares Cardax and Marker Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $710,000.00 2.52 -$5.09 million N/A N/A Marker Therapeutics $210,000.00 434.84 -$21.43 million ($0.47) -3.83

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than Marker Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardax and Marker Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Marker Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Marker Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.08, indicating a potential upside of 349.07%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardax.

Risk & Volatility

Cardax has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -891.77% N/A -297.64% Marker Therapeutics N/A -68.00% -54.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Cardax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Cardax on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for pharmaceutical applications. The company has a joint development and supply agreement with BASF SE, as well as a collaboration agreement with Capsugel US, LLC for the development of astaxanthin products for the consumer health market. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and various solid tumors; and allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.