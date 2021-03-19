Head to Head Comparison: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and PLDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.93 billion 3.04 $529.32 million $0.20 33.33 PLDT $3.32 billion 1.74 $434.65 million $2.28 11.73

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLDT. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tele2 AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 4.94% 11.80% 5.09% PLDT 14.72% 22.98% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tele2 AB (publ) and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 6 0 2.55 PLDT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dividends

Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PLDT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PLDT beats Tele2 AB (publ) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) has collaboration with Cisco on Connectivity Management Platform 2CONTROL. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it had 73,118,155 mobile broadband subscribers; 2,765,209 fixed line subscribers; and 2,161,484 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

