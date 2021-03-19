Head to Head Contrast: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 5 9 1 0 1.73 Toray Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $11.84, indicating a potential downside of 63.90%. Given Callon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Toray Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 2.25 $67.93 million $7.60 4.32 Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.54 $512.18 million $0.64 21.31

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Toray Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

