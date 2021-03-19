HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Cut to “Hold” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of HHR opened at $36.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

