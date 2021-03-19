HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.44 EPS

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HHR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,956. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.