HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.44 EPS

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHR. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

