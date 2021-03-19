Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,639 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Red Rock Resorts worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $12,142,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $5,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

