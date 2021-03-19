Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 440.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $130,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,618 shares of company stock worth $5,917,028. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

