Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.63 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 230.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $353,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $241,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of ARE opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

