Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $9.28 Million in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 538,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

