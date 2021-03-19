Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $8.09 Million Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,102,334 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Kinross Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

