Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $6,624,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

