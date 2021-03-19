HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,960 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.77% of HealthEquity worth $95,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $70,568,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.91. 6,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

