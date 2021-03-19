HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $73,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,430.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

