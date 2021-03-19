HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.16 ($80.18).

Shares of HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €74.04 ($87.11).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

