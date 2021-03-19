HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.16 ($80.18).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.31 and a 200-day moving average of €59.89. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €74.04 ($87.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.36.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.