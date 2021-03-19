HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.16 ($80.18).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €74.04 ($87.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.89.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.