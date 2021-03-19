Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $247.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $260.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HELE. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

HELE opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

