HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,568.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.76 million and $3,568.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.85 or 0.99866005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003447 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,091,269 coins and its circulating supply is 260,956,119 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

