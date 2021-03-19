Henry Schuck Sells 225,750 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,032,475.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40.

On Friday, January 15th, Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36.

ZI stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,095,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

