Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Thomas J. Fallon Sells 15,000 Shares

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

