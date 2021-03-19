Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Sells $98,719.25 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Charneski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00.

Shares of HFWA opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.