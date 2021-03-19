Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells $39,870.80 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $39,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John A. Gatling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $371.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. ADE LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

