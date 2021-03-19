Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $69,931,500.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HESM opened at $20.61 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $371.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

