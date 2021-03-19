High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.48, but opened at C$1.36. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 4,650 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

