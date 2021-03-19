HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAL opened at $43.79 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67.

