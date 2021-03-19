HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $84.82 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $86.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

