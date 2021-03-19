HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,131 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

