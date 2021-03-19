HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $13,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 106.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 241,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 224,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

