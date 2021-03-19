HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

