HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Insulet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $252.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.