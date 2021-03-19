HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,442,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENBL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

ENBL opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

