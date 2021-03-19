Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $14.80. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 32,089 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

