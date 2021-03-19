HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$20.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.55. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$635.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

