Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

