Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. 1,081,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,710. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

