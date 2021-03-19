Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $851.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,207. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.